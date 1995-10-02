Balance in the Earth

Easterbrook's argument proceeds along several lines. In the first section of his book, he challenges two claims of modern environmentalism: that the damage that humans do to nature is fundamentally different from the damage nature does to itself; and that much of that damage is permanent and irreparable. Looking back across the millennia, Easterbrook claims, it is difficult to take such claims seriously. Nature has consistently altered itself much more dramatically than the feeble efforts of humans could possibly do; and the environment has consistently recovered from most human (and much natural) alteration with surprising speed and completeness. One of his examples from contemporary ecology is the quick and virtually total recovery of Prince William Sound in Alaska from the Exxon Valdez oil spill--a rebuke to environmentalists who claimed that the damage to the environment was permanent.

More central to Easterbrook's argument (at least if length is any indication) is the second part of his book, in which he argues passionately not only that many environmental warnings are unjustified (an argument much like Wildavsky's) but also that we have not taken enough note of the tremendous progress already made in solving real environmental problems. The progress of the last twenty years in repairing the damage that we have done to the natural world is one of the great triumphs of democratic liberalism and modern government. Our air and water are cleaner than they have been in a century; our wildlife is better protected; our food supplies are safer and more secure. Environmentalists have done themselves a disservice in downplaying successes and emphasizing failures. Recognizing the real achievements of the movement would do more to strengthen its claims (and to challenge right-wing charges that government can do nothing right) than the mindless alarmism that dominates environmentalist rhetoric.

Easterbrook's ultimate aim is larger than displaying the flaws of contemporary environmentalism. His book is suffused with an almost evangelical optimism about the importance of the "good news" that he is bringing. For we are, he claims, about to enter a new age, an age of environmental optimism. Soon, he predicts, we will recognize the success of our effort to manage our relationship with nature, and so we will regain confidence in our ability to manage the problems of mankind. The flawed "doomsday" character of contemporary environmentalism will give way to a new approach that he calls "ecorealism," through which logic and hardheaded realism will replace emotion in our approach to environmental issues. We will recognize that "nature is not ending, nor is human damage to the environment `unprecedented.'" And perhaps most of all, we will understand that "the fundamental force of nature is not a moral struggle between hunter and hunted" (that is, between humans and the natural world), but "cooperation and coexistence." Nature will, therefore, "soon be viewed again in the way it was by the thinkers of the eighteenth-century Enlightenment--as a trove of wisdom and an exemplar for society."