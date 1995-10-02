Balance in the Earth

More central to Easterbrook's argument (at least if length is any indication) is the second part of his book, in which he argues passionately not only that many environmental warnings are unjustified (an argument much like Wildavsky's) but also that we have not taken enough note of the tremendous progress already made in solving real environmental problems. The progress of the last twenty years in repairing the damage that we have done to the natural world is one of the great triumphs of democratic liberalism and modern government. Our air and water are cleaner than they have been in a century; our wildlife is better protected; our food supplies are safer and more secure. Environmentalists have done themselves a disservice in downplaying successes and emphasizing failures. Recognizing the real achievements of the movement would do more to strengthen its claims (and to challenge right-wing charges that government can do nothing right) than the mindless alarmism that dominates environmentalist rhetoric.

Easterbrook's ultimate aim is larger than displaying the flaws of contemporary environmentalism. His book is suffused with an almost evangelical optimism about the importance of the "good news" that he is bringing. For we are, he claims, about to enter a new age, an age of environmental optimism. Soon, he predicts, we will recognize the success of our effort to manage our relationship with nature, and so we will regain confidence in our ability to manage the problems of mankind. The flawed "doomsday" character of contemporary environmentalism will give way to a new approach that he calls "ecorealism," through which logic and hardheaded realism will replace emotion in our approach to environmental issues. We will recognize that "nature is not ending, nor is human damage to the environment `unprecedented.'" And perhaps most of all, we will understand that "the fundamental force of nature is not a moral struggle between hunter and hunted" (that is, between humans and the natural world), but "cooperation and coexistence." Nature will, therefore, "soon be viewed again in the way it was by the thinkers of the eighteenth-century Enlightenment--as a trove of wisdom and an exemplar for society."

Environmentalism is not just a movement and not just an approach to public policy. It is, in some of its forms, also a philosophy, with powerful and controversial ethical claims. Whether those claims can withstand rational scrutiny is a question that the French philosopher Luc Ferry confronts in his powerful and provocative book, which was published in France in 1993. (It has now been capably--if somewhat stiffly--translated into English by Carol Volk.)

Ferry has no quarrel with mainstream, liberal environmentalism. He seems, in fact, rather more sympathetic to it, and more credulous of its claims, than either Wildavsky or Easterbrook. His quarrel is with the more radical forms environmental thinking has begun to assume, and with the challenge some environmentalists have begun to raise to the most basic assumption of modern, secular society: that the purpose of social action is to better the life of mankind. What if man is not, as most humans have long believed, more deserving of respect and protection than animals or trees? What if we were to redefine our conception of the world so that we accept that we owe as much to nature as we do to one another?