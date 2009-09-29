A few years ago The New Republic published an article denying that there were Muslim terrorists in the United States. It explained why the Muslim immigrants were different from those in Europe and also why America was different from Europe. I once heard this piece being quoted in an argument about the perils of Islamic terrorism at a Cambridge restaurant. "Oh my," I said to myself and to the folk with whom I'd been eating. "Magazines can be dangerous, too."

There is not too much of this nonsense around these days. And almost everybody has learned the truth. Of course, there are some so-called civil libertarians who want us to do nothing about.

Judith Miller, who sat in a jail for 85 days in defense of the First Amendment because she wouldn't tell who told her about Valerie Plame, has published in Saturday's New York Post an article, "A Bullet Dodged," about the terror ring circled around an Afghani immigrant Najibullah Zazi. My Muslim terrorists, indeed.

"A Bullet Dodged," By Judith Miller: