For some unknown reason--perhaps to "balance" its anti-Roman Polanski editorial--The New York Times op-ed page decided to give 1000 words to the novelist Robert Harris and his defense of Polanski. Harris gives the game away at the start, by writing:

For more than two and a half years I have been working almost continuously with the director Roman Polanski, first on a screenplay of my novel “Pompeii” — which was never made — and then on a movie of another of my books, “The Ghost,” which was shot earlier this year. I have never collaborated with anyone more closely...Mr. Polanski has become a good friend. Our families have spent time together. His daughter and mine keep in regular touch.

Etc, etc. Harris then expends a considerable amount of effort trying to decipher why Swiss authorities only arrested Polanski now, as if this question really matters (or, to put it another way: whatever the answer to this question may be, it hardly settles the issue). My eyes were beginning to glaze over until I read this:

He thought he could settle the matter at last, and his subsequent, vigorous legal attempts to have the case against him closed — supported, remarkably, by his victim, Samantha Geimer, the one person who comes out of this affair with her dignity enhanced —...