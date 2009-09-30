For the past decade or so, every time the US Census Bureau released new data, headlines would blare “Immigration Up in the US.” More recent headlines have been hopeful: “Immigration offers Cleveland a chance to import the future.” Others wistful: “Current waves of immigrants offer hope for St. Louis' future.” But mostly, they just repeatedly announced that immigrants were still coming to the United States in large numbers. “Area Immigration Booming; Census Finds Steady Flow Despite Economy, 9/11 (2004),” “Census Shows Growth of Immigrants (2006),” and “Immigration at Record Levels (2007)”

So it may have surprised some then, when new data from the Census Bureau’s 2008 American Community Survey released last week showed that the U.S. foreign-born population dropped during the Great Recession of 2008, after 40 years of sustained growth. Those from the restrictionist camp would like to claim enforcement is working. Others wonder if the drop means more immigrants are emigrating or if just fewer are coming.

While the net decrease in the national immigrant population is small at around 100,000 (and it is not statistically significant for those who care), it does signal a leveling off or decline in the immigration flow.

We tend to focus on immigration flows because they represent what is currently happening (or what has just happened). However, from the perspective of local places, what matters over the longer-term is the growth and change to the stock of immigrant population. Since the 1990s, for example, major shifts in where immigrants settled re-mapped the issue from one affecting a handful of large metropolitan areas to many new places across the country.