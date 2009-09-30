So, like a lot of people on the left and center-left (and, presumably, a fairly overwhelming majority of Americans), I’m pretty disappointed that the Senate Finance Committee took an axe to the public option yesterday. But, I have to say, unlike the deranged "death panel" and "enemies list" accusations, I think the right is actually on to something when it attacks the idea.

Today’s Times story more or less gives you the flavor of the criticisms:

Republicans on the committee unanimously opposed the public option, saying it was, in the words of Senator Orrin G. Hatch of Utah, “a Trojan horse for a single-payer system” in which the government would eventually control most health care. …

But Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the senior Republican on the committee, said a government insurance plan would have inherent advantages over private insurers. “Government is not a fair competitor,” Mr. Grassley said. “It’s a predator.” He predicted that “a government plan will ultimately force private insurers out of business,” reducing choices for consumers.