Consider universal K-12 education, loans and grants to help students attend college, clean water systems, and unemployment compensation so people can get by while they look for the next job. A public insurance option lies squarely within this American tradition of using government to open new avenues of choice and opportunity.

The public option was voted down in the Finance Committee--15-8 on Rockefeller's strong version and 13-10 on Sen. Charles E. Schumer's compromise version. Sen. Max Baucus, the Finance Committee chairman, was in the odd position of saying that the public option was dandy ("There's a lot to like about a public option," he declared) but twice voting no because he believed too many other senators would vote no. I guess that's how leadership works in the Senate.

Yet supporters of the option and the Obama administration have made unforced errors of their own that led us to Tuesday's votes.

The public option is a means to an end, not simply the symbol it has become in some progressive circles. From the beginning, the public option should have been seen as part of a larger effort to make insurance affordable. This means that its promoters need to worry more than they have so far about subsidies for the uninsured. If this bill does not help make insurance affordable for middle-income families, it will be a failure.

As for the Obama administration, it's been too ready to hint that it would throw the option overboard. Its highly public unfaithfulness to the view it purported to hold simultaneously enraged progressives and weakened its own bargaining position.

Schumer and Rockefeller were right to insist that this week's votes will not end the battle for the public option. Its final form will be subject to negotiation and might involve a "trigger" to bring it into being in uncompetitive markets--as long as the trigger is not a meaningless sop. But the fight is worth waging to keep the issues of competition and affordability at the top of the congressional mind.

And one more pragmatic consideration: Americans wonder if all this noise around health care will do anything to change their lives. By offering a genuinely new insurance product of its own, the government would be acting as an innovator, a prod for change and, to borrow a phrase, an insurer we could believe in. As Max Baucus has taught us, there's a lot to like about that.

