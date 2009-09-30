Vulture reports:

Oh no! Overture has just scheduled George Clooney's much-anticipated goat-transfixion comedy The Men Who Stare at Goats for wide release on November 6. Which would be fine, if not for Paramount's planned limited release of George Clooney's even-more-anticipated frequent-flier dramedy Up in the Air just seven days later, on November 13. Speculation is that Paramount will be forced to move Air to a later date to avoid an overlap of the movies' advertising campaigns and George Clooney's promotional duties. But if they don't, how will George Clooney fans allot their November George Clooney budgets?

In fact, those budgets may face deficits still more severe, as Wes Anderson's Clooney-starring, stop-motion adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Fantastic Mr. Fox is also currently scheduled for release on either November 6th or 13th, depending on your source. (The 20th Century Fox site says the 6th, but imdb.com and previous reports say the 13th.)

One assumes that (at least) one of the studios will blink and move its release date. But if not, come Turkey Day moviegoers will be able, according to individual disposition, to give thanks for the abundance of Clooney, or for the fact that he'll be done for the year.