An oft-repeated argument against the notion that speculation drove the recent price-spike in oil is that we never saw an increase in oil stockpiles.

The logic goes like this: If prices are increasing, then buyers of oil would cut back while producers would pump more to sell at the higher price. Who buys the extra supply? Speculators who hope that prices will go even higher. This process would involve the stockpiling of oil by speculators/manipulators. But according to available data, outstanding oil inventories didn't increase during oil price boom.

But this assertion ignores important changes in how oil markets work since crude became an investment vehicle, says MIT's John Parsons. His key claim is that the financial-ization of oil brought about a change in the term structure of oil futures. A term structure is the relationship between future prices at different dates.

Buzzwords like contango and backwardation describe two different shapes that this price curve can take. A contango happens when future prices are less than spot (i.e., current market) prices, while backwardation is the state when prices increase as you go further out in time. Since the cost of storing oil above ground is very high, says Parsons, historically the term structure of oil prices has been in a state of backwardation (which is unusual for a commodity).