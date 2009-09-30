Fans of the Second and Twenty-first Amendments, rejoice! As of today, Arizonans can legally bring concealed firearms into bars. As J.P. Nelson, director of the NRA's western region, explains, "Bad things happen in bars and restaurants. People want to carry a gun and if the facility owner doesn't have a problem with it, there shouldn't be a problem. If a person starts drinking and gets in a shootout and kills someone, of course they're subject to criminal prosecution."

Indeed, as "The Daily Show"'s Ed Helms pointed out way back in 2004, when the legislation was in its ridicule-worthy infancy, it's a near-perfect match: "Alcohol creates conflict. Firearms resolve conflict." Why is that so hard to understand?