So here's the politics. In Washington, and in Copenhagen, political realism dictates reaching some kind of deal. And the pressure from vested interests--mostly the fossil-fuel lobby--combined with the political fear of annoying voters with higher gas prices or lifestyle shifts means that the incentive for anyone who has to run for office anytime soon is to take the easiest possible deal. Look at Waxman-Markey, which has been revised to cut emissions just 17 percent by 2020--and even that comes loaded with loopholes written to win over particular congressmen with particular coal mines. And it barely passed--by seven votes. Scientific realism demands much more.

And scientific realism holds the trump card here. If you pass half a health care bill, you can always come back in a decade. People will suffer in the meantime, but it won't grow impossible to fix the problem: The Clinton debacle in the 1990s didn't mean that we couldn't try again this year. But, if we don't do what the science requires on climate change, the situation will get badly out of hand. In the last two years, methane levels in the atmosphere have begun to spike sharply, apparently because warming temperatures are now melting the permafrost that caps large deposits of the potent greenhouse gas. If we let the planet keep warming, we won't be able to shut that cycle off--we're clearly much closer to that kind of tipping point than we imagined just a few years ago. Half a job may not be better than no job at all.

It's an excruciating set of choices--one that has divided environmentalists on the Waxman-Markey legislation. The best case for swallowing hard and accepting an insufficient bill comes from Fred Krupp, longtime head of the Environmental Defense Fund. His argument: Our emissions reduction goals are critically important, but the most important thing is to get started now. If we set the ball in motion, industry will quickly find that it's cheaper than it thinks to move toward clean energy, and the ball will roll far faster than politicians expect. Case in point: the reductions of sulfur dioxide under the Clean Air Act, which turned out to be far cheaper than opponents had predicted--even Bush 43 kept right on pushing for deeper cuts, because there was no real reason not to. And, if we don't get started now, Krupp warns, "if our young people, who best understand the science and the urgency, refrain from calling for Congress to promptly take the first step," then no legislation will pass and "we may not have as good a chance until 2013." By which point a lot more ice will have turned to water and flowed under the bridge.

On the other hand, carbon isn't exactly like sulfur--one required a new filter on your smokestack, the other requires replacing the fossil fuels at the heart of our economy. (Not many folks are addicted to sulfur dioxide, but all of us at some level run on coal and gas and oil.) Of course, Krupp is right about one thing--given how hard it has been to build support even for this watered-down bill, starting again does risk losing everything. But the reason we're in the predicament is pretty simple: the environmental movement, with some noble exceptions, has concentrated too heavily on Beltway lobbying, not on the kind of movement-building that could create a constituency large and vocal enough to motivate members of Congress to support something better.

That's a mistake we don't dare repeat as we head for the Copenhagen conference in December, a negotiation whose complexity--and significance--will make even Waxman-Markey seem simple by comparison. For one thing, even if the half-a-loaf argument sways American environmentalists, Copenhagen will be hard going for those proposing baby steps. There's a solid block of countries that will be pushing for more. Eighty-nine governments have embraced the 350 ppm target, albeit the smallest and most vulnerable nations on earth. A number of them see it as matter of survival--I was in The Maldives recently when President Mohammed Nasheed declared that a pact like the one envisioned by the West was a "death warrant" for his nation, which lies just a meter or two above sea level. Not only are the poor nations of the world demanding compensation for the damage we've caused, and expensive technical assistance to help them build a renewable energy future ("Trillions of dollars might not be enough" for Africa alone, the acting director of the African Union's economy and agriculture department said in August), but they're also asking for truly steep cuts in Western emissions to head off warming so great that they won't be capable of adaptation at any price. Governments will try to finesse these huge gulfs. At the moment, for instance, some drafts of the Copenhagen treaty describe 350 ppm as "a shared vision" even if the actual steps required by the treaty would fall far short.