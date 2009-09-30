Politico is spotlighting a long piece about the pathos of Andrew Young, the former John Edwards staffer who made the ultimate sacrifice for his beloved boss: publicly claiming to be the baby daddy of Rielle Hunter's child, only to be later kicked to the curb by his idol.

The piece paints no one in a positive light, conveying the sense that Young is a creepy loser and both Edwardses creepy users. But at the tail end comes a tidbit (which those following news of Young's upcoming tell-all may already have known) that stopped me cold:

"And Young, with all the fury of a spurned lover, may be holding out yet another threat to his old idol, if it comes to that: an explicit videotape, two people who have seen it said, of Edwards and Hunter together."

A sex tape of John and Rielle? Seriously? If true, either Edwards was taped without his knowledge (which seems far-fetched, especially if his ex-dogsbody Young has a copy) or he somehow got talked into letting someone (presumably Hunter) document his icky little indiscretion. If option B, I'm sorry, but the man is too stupid to be allowed to live among normal people.