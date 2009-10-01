Examining Soviet Russia's short-lived Jewish renaissance

Jewish history in the 20th century is full of might-have-beens, most of them too sorrowful to bear thinking about. The brief cultural moment that Kenneth B. Moss resurrects in Jewish Renaissance in the Russian Revolution (Harvard University Press) is one of the least known and most fascinating of those aborted futures: a two-year period when writers, artists, and activists in Russia and Ukraine believed they were midwiving the birth of a new Jewish culture. Drawing on little-known sources in Russian, Hebrew, and Yiddish, Moss brilliantly anatomizes the institutions and ideas that flourished in that tumultuous time, before the window of history slammed shut and the European Jewish future took a much different turn.

The years 1917 to 1919 might not sound like an auspicious time for Russian Jews to be thinking about art and literature. The Czarist empire, devastated by the First World War, abruptly collapsed in February 1917, giving way to a short-lived liberal government and then, in November, to Lenin’s Bolshevik dictatorship. When the Communists sued for peace with Germany, they signed away much of the old Pale of Settlement, the swath of Eastern Europe where Russia’s Jews were legally compelled to live. Warsaw and Vilna, the intellectual capitals of Eastern European Jewry, were suddenly detached from Russian rule. Revolution and occupation then gave way to civil war, as the counter-revolutionary White armies tried to overthrow the new Red government, committing numerous atrocities against Jews along the way.

But amidst all the dislocation, violence, hunger, and poverty, Moss shows, the idealists who had long been imagining a Jewish cultural rebirth saw a golden opportunity. These "culturists," as Moss calls them, were emboldened by the fall of the Czarist government, which had been fiercely anti-Semitic, and in the heady days of 1917 they saw a new freedom opening up. "All those questions which in the years before the war and the Russian Revolution seemed for the most part ‘matters undecidable until the days of the Messiah’ have now become questions of the moment that brook no delay," said the Hebrew writer Moshe Kleinman, in a passage Moss uses as the epigraph to his first chapter. Hillel Zlatopolsky, a wealthy businessman turned patron of Hebrew, and his daughter Shoshana Persits sent out a circular letter to Russia’s Hebrew writers, echoing that urgency: "Now all the external obstacles on the path of our work have been cleared away; now we can gather all our powers and organize them."

As Moss shows, however, the internal obstacles to the Jewish cultural renaissance were equally formidable. In the decades before World War I, Eastern European Jews had grown highly politicized, turning to Zionism and socialism for solutions to their increasingly intolerable existence. But the division between Zionists, who looked to national rebirth in Palestine, and socialists, who wanted to radically transform life in the Diaspora, was intensely hostile, and it had important implications for culture. To the Zionists, the reinvention of Hebrew as a literary language was the key priority for Jewish culture; to the socialists of the Bund and other parties, it was Yiddish, the language actually spoken by Jewish workers, that must be the basis for Jewish civilization. Meanwhile, the majority of Jews were putting ideology aside and learning Russian or Polish, languages they could use for social and economic advancement.