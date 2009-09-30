The New Republic is now accepting candidates for our Multimedia Fellowship. The fellow will be responsible for all video content on TNR.com, which receives millions of unique viewers each month. Opportunities include:

Producing regular video commentary with TNR staff.

Interviewing politicians and experts in Washington DC. (Previous fellows have interviewed top senators and congressman, Obama administration officials, and foreign ambassadors.)

Creating stand-alone news and documentary features.

Filming TNR panels and events.

Creating new programming for TNRtv.

Looking for innovative ways to expand TNR’s multimedia offerings.

Competitive candidates should have experience with shooting, editing, and production, as well as online video and media. A background in journalism and politics is preferred. Candidates should be hard-working self-starters who need little supervision, are passionate about pushing the limits of web video, and have a strong vision for TNRtv. Fellows will work in close contact with TNR writers and editors. Previous multimedia fellow went on to report in top-ten market for major TV news station.

The fellowship includes a small stipend. Fellows must be able to work in our Washington DC office, and a full-time commitment is preferred. Applications are currently being accepted on a rolling basis. Please e-mail a cover letter and résumé to Zvika Krieger and put “Multimedia Fellowship” in the subject line.