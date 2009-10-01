I'll give Holman Jenkins this--he pretty much put his finger on the reason I support the public option (though I can't be sure the president feels the same way):

President Barack Obama made a "public option" his centerpiece not because it's the answer to what's broken in the U.S. system, but because it's a halfway house to a single-payer setup that liberal Democrats have always wanted.

I guess I see a halfway house to a single-payer setup as a pretty good answer to what's broken in the U.S. system, but let's not quibble.

Other than that, Jenkins' column in yesterday's Wall Street Journal was fairly impressive in its mendacity. For example, he wrote: "The public is not as dumb as it's made out to be, and Mr. Obama's public option died a bipartisan death yesterday in the Senate Finance Committee." The implication is that the Finance Committee killed the public option because the public opposed it--which is interesting, because polls show the public overwhelmingly supports it. Question: If the public supports something by wide margins, and the Senate is allowed to kill it with impunity (that remains to be seen, of course, but I'm not optimistic about the punity), is it not fair to conclude that the public really is dumb?