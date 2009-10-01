Yet one more reason Obama shouldn't go to Copenhagen to lobby for the Olympics: Chicago doesn't need him, since, judging from this report, it looks like Oprah's got things under control:
``Everyone is mesmerized by Oprah,'' said Charmaine Crooks, an Olympian and former International Olympic Committee member from Canada.
One of those taking a picture of Chicago's queen - of talk - was Maria Celeste Pedroso, secretary to the leader of Rio 2016 bid chairman Carlos Nuzman.
``So they love Oprah in Rio, too?'' Pedroso was asked.
``Like all the world,'' she said, with a smile.
Is all of this starting to remind anyone of that McCain campaign celeb ad?