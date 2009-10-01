The problem is that Patterico was not the only commenter who noted Applebaum's conflict of interest, nor the first. Indeed, the comment immediately above Patterico's, which it is awfully difficult to imagine Applebaum did not see, took her to task for exactly the same conflict of interest. Instead of replying to this commenter (one "dhorton1", for those keeping track), Applebaum cherry-picked Patterico, whose argument she could undercut by accusing him of the same offense.

As for the offense itself, I find Applebaum's assertion that "of course" such conflicts of interest don't "matter" to be rather shocking. Do the editors at the Op Ed page take this view? Are they aware that Applebaum does? Obviously, writers' views "derive from many sources" and they are not merely "mouthpieces," but the idea that readers need not be made aware of the obvious biases they might have as a result of their jobs and/or familial connections is a remarkable one.

Applebaum goes on to claim that she didn't know of her husband's role in pushing for Polanski's release, which may well be true. (Though at the very least it seems it ought to have occurred to her that his eventual involvement would be a strong possibility.) She also declares "offensive" the notion that she is a "spokesman for my husband," which is no one's notion but her own, and a shameless attempt to suggest her critics must be motivated by sexism.

Applebaum concludes her item thus

[T]o all who imagine that the original incident at the heart of this story was a straightforward and simple criminal case, I recommend reading the transcript of the victim's testimony (here in two parts) -- including her descriptions of the telephone conversation she had with her mother from Polanski's house, asking permission to be photographed in Jack Nicholson's jacuzzi -- and not just the salacious bits.

I heartily concur with Applebaum's recommendation that readers take a look at the testimony themselves, though I doubt it will earn her many converts. Even the specific passage she cites (on page 17 of the first half of the testimony) does not say what she says it does: Yes, they call the girl's mother before Polanski ushers her into the jacuzzi (pausing to give her a quaalude first). But the testimony provides no evidence that the jacuzzi--or Polanski's intention to photograph her in it--were ever mentioned during the call. Rather it seems merely to have been to let the mother know that she would be home late. If anything, the fact that Polanski took the phone from the girl to speak to the mother himself suggests--to me, at least--just how clearly he was operating in loco parentis.

In any case, read the whole thing and, as Applebaum suggests, "not just the salacious bits": Note the way the girl is, according to her testimony, constantly trying to cover herself and Polanski is constantly telling her to undress further; the way she tries to put distance between them--in the jacuzzi, from room to room in the house--and he pursues her; the way she tells him "no" at every step, and repeatedly asks to go home, and he ignores her. Then decide for yourself if this was less than a "straightforward and simple criminal case."