The Times's exceptionally well-reported investigation of the John Ensign sex scandal--which, the piece makes clear, evolved into an influence-peddling, quasi-blackmail scandal--drops more shoes than Riverdance:

In acknowledging the affair, Mr. Ensign cast it as a personal transgression, not a professional one. But an examination of his conduct shows that in trying to clean up the mess from the illicit relationship and distance himself from the Hamptons, he entangled political supporters, staff members and Senate colleagues, some of whom say they now feel he betrayed them.

A single paragraph doesn't begin to do it justice. Read the whole piece here.