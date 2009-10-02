This Post story makes it seem as though supporters of a Biden-backed light-footprint approach in Afghanistan are moving the debate their way. But it's possible those are just the people spinning to the media right now. By contrast, one plugged-in source told me yesterday that counterterrorism is losing traction in the internal administration debate, though clearly not in the media.

The truth is, I don't know where this is headed; I doubt anyone really does. But bear in mind that they're still sorting out the aftermath of the election in Kabul--there's some talk of a runoff election--and it's possible Obama wants to see that picture come into clearer focus before he makes any big new strategic decisions.