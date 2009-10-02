Yesterday's meeting in Geneva was certainly productive. But keep in mind how much it aligns with Iran's self-interest. Intransigence would mean the international community's scorn, tough international sanctions, and possibly resentment from a restive public that would blame the regime for further isolating their country. It's definitely good news that Iran has agreed to ship a large quantity of its low-enriched uranium out of the country. Every pound of the stuff that leaves Iran is a pound less that they can use for a bomb. But an agreement isn't a shipment. And if there are more Qom-like secret enrichment facilities--which is likely--then Iran may have more enriched uranium than we know, and has the luxury of making a public show of giving some away.