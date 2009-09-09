Black cricket, caught in one gear on the cusp,

nibbling at an edge of the firmament,

you are an afterthought of hunger & belief

at twilight, driving the stars ad nauseam.

So, you think you know loneliness, huh?

Are you hiding beneath a stone, little coward,

or clinging to a dead reed? Your song is the only

evidence you’re here, a loop of post-modern jive,

the keening of a lonely string across bridge & limbo.

Joy. Woe. A drop of awe craves the lowest note

in the tall grass. The night says, Don’t pity

the one tuned by obsession, this old begging.


Yusef Komunyakaa