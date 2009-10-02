Despite the ugly headline numbers, there were at least a couple of rays of hope in other details of this morning's jobs report. Here is Ian Shepherdson from High Frequency Economics:

...the government component fell a hefty 53,000, so private payrolls were down 210,000, not statistically different from August’s -182,000 but better than previous months.

The fact that government employment fell -- largely because of declines on state and local levels -- isn't exactly good news, but it also suggests that the chances of a W-shaped recovery haven't increased.

And this chart from Calculated Risk shows an indicator of how widespread job losses are across industries (the blue line is for all industries while the red is for the manufacturing sector). A reading above 50 means industries are adding jobs while below 50 means payrolls are being shrunk: