In today's front page New York Times story on the Letterman case, the lawyer for the CBS employee charged with larceny had some amusing things to say.

[The lawyer] said that the prosecutor’s remarks in court about Mr. Halderman’s debts showed that “they’re obviously searching for a motive.”

Right, a motive. Isn't the motivating factor in trying to blackmail someone for $2 million dollars...$2 million dollars???