I'm only an imtermittent visitor to the financial blog Zero Hedge. But between my occasional perusals, and Joe Hagan's interesting profile of the blog (and its proprietor Dan Ivandjiiski) in last week's New York magazine, I can't help thinking it has a lot in common with the political blog Daily Kos. Both have an aggressively anti-establishment, semi-conspiratorial worldview and are constantly fulminating against the powers that be (big Wall Street firms in the first instance, sellout Washington Democrats and their corporate overseers in the second). Both are especially fond of trashing the mainstream media, which they deride as lazy, self-regarding, and corrupt. (In fact, both took off by giving voice to the frustrations of a large, alienated minority--aggrieved investors in the first instance, aggrieved liberals in the second--whose anger the mainstream media never sufficiently channeled.) And both have somewhat grandiose self-images.

Some revelant datapoints from Hagan's piece:

It’s fair to say that Zero Hedge’s success has given Ivandjiiski a newly minted sense of his own importance. In conversations with reporters, he regularly touts his influence with political figures like Schumer and Senator Ted Kaufman of Delaware, whose aides, he says, call him all the time. ...

Zero Hedge’s reputation has grown so much that last month, CNBC personalities Charlie Gasparino and Dennis Kneale felt moved to attack the site on-air. Kneale was particularly aggrieved by Zero Hedge’s ridicule of his declaration that the recession was over and delighted in describing anonymous bloggers as "dickweeds." (Gasparino used the more prosaic "morons.") Zero Hedge struck back with an "Open Letter to the Financial Media," characterizing criticism as the dying gasps of the old media. "Ladies and Gentlemen," it reads, "one-line zingers and contrived time limits designed to impale your hapless guests do not constitute 'constructive conflict' worthy of your interest in the Fourth Estate, which, incidentally, you do not own, but rather hold in trust on behalf of the citizenry. ...