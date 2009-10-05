In the health care debate, there is no escape from Betsy McCaughey. In 1994, the tenacious policy wonk wrote an inaccurate TNR piece that killed Hillarycare; today she's the originator of the "death panels." But there's much, much more. As Michelle Cottle explains in her new profile of McCaughey, her rise from obscurity to the lieutenant governorship of New York was marked by sexual politics and class resentment befitting an East Coast version of Sarah Palin. Click through this slideshow for a history of the many lives of Betsy McCaughey.