We can now add Apple to the list of companies bidding the Chamber of Commerce farewell over the group's obstruction on climate policy. This is the Chamber's highest-profile defection to date, and one that's guaranteed to keep the story percolating in the news a bit longer. (For those keeping a tally, we've now seen Apple and three electric utilities—PG&E, Exelon, and PNM—quit the Chamber; Nike has resigned from the Chamber's board but is so far staying with the organization; while Johnson & Johnson and GE have criticized the Chamber's climate stance, but haven't left yet.)

Safe to say that the lines in the corporate divide over greenhouse-gas regulation are sharpening. Apple's announcement coincides with the news that some 140 companies, including Dow Chemical, Enetergy, and Starbucks are kicking off a lobbying blitz on the Hill, meeting with swing-vote Democrats and pushing for passage of the Senate climate bill.

(Flickr photo credit: -nathan)