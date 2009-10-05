Charter school advocates are understandably pleased with some recent news out of New York City. A new study has concluded that charters schools--a controversial innovation in public education--have a more positive effect on student test scores than do traditional public schools. (In fact, the report's authors claim that charters are closing the "Scarsdale-Harlem achievement gap" in math and English, or the divide in test scores between affluent suburban schools and those in the inner city.) Charter advocates are particularly touting how the study reached its conclusion: As The Washington Post puts it, the study meets the "gold-standard" of education research methodology because it was randomized, looking only at students who applied to charter schools through an admissions lottery. The report compares the test scores of students who were accepted to charters via lotteries to the scores of those who didn't get in--and, thus, remained in public schools.

Randomly choosing a sample this way does have many strengths. For instance, it significantly reduces a "self-selection bias"--the possibility that students who apply to charter schools share personal characteristics, including parents who might be more involved in their children's education. Consequently, if charter students test well, it might be due in part to their parents' motivation and assistance, not necessarily just because of their schools' strengths. (This method thus addresses a common complaint made by charter school opponents in evaluating their effectiveness.)

But we shouldn't be so quick to embrace the study's conclusions. Not all charters are equally popular and, thus, should not be considered as a single group, points out Alexander Hoffman of the website Gotham Schools, who lists several valid concerns about the study. "The most important problem is that not all charter schools are oversubscribed [with applications], so not all charter schools can be included in these studies," he writes. "Clearly, the 'better' charter schools are far, far, far more likely to be oversubscribed than the 'worse' charter schools."

Another of Hoffman's critiques ventures into different territory: "If parents do not get their choice of schools for their students, are they going to be as supportive of their child's teachers?" This represents an ironic shift away from the standard assumption and criticism in charter studies about the impact of parental motivation--usually, parental motivation is the cause of higher test scores, not lower ones. (Other criticisms of the new report can be read here and here.)