In plain English, the amendments would significantly weaken the requirement to buy insurance.

The argument Schumer and Snowe make is about affordability. It's not fair, they say, to require people to buy insurance if it'd impose too great a burden and/or provide too little protection from financial exposure. They are absolutely right about that.

But the proper response is to make health care reform more generous--to provide more subsidies, so that middle-class people, in particular, get more relief from rising insurance premiums. It also helps if you raise the requirements for what insurance must cover, through tighter limits on out-of-pocket expenses.

Of course, improving subsidies and reducing individual exposure to medical bills requires raising additional revenue or finding new savings. And neither Schumer nor Snowe has been particularly helpful on that front. Both have sought to reduce the excise tax on relatively generous health plans, which will mean less money rather than more. Snowe has gone farther, insisting that money for health reform come only from within the health care system--thereby limiting the available funds.

Schumer, to his credit, did say he'd support a scaled-down version of President Obama's proposal to cap itemized charitable deductions. But my back-of-the-envelope math suggests he'd plow most of that money into reducing the excise tax, so it doesn't leave over much to improve affordability or subsidies.