Though it employed airpower with greater frequency than any other administration in recent memory, the proclaimed effectiveness of the Clinton administration's bombing campaigns in Iraq, Bosnia, and Kosovo was contrived and largely fanciful. In Iraq, eight years of intermittent bombing was merely a feckless cover for the benign neglect of Saddam Hussein's slow recovery from his defeat a decade ago. In Bosnia, it took a Croatian offensive to halt Serbia's depredations. In Kosovo, the ethnic cleansing did not end until Slobodan Milosevic was confronted with the threat of an imminent deployment of American ground forces.

If the innovation of the Clinton years was action in lieu of purpose, the result was to invite Americans--including the famously hard-boiled members of the Bush national security team--to wallow in the conceit that wars can be won bloodlessly and from a high altitude. The Clinton team prosecuted an entire war from 15,000 feet; and the Bush team is now fighting one from 16,000 feet. The Taliban, unfortunately, reside on the ground. And they show little sign of cracking under the fusillade from above. "I'm a bit surprised at how doggedly they are hanging on to power," a Pentagon spokesman conceded last week. Surprised? Like previous adversaries, the Taliban have adjusted cleverly and predictably to the air campaign, moving heavy weaponry into mosques and hunkering down in trenches and caves. Meanwhile footage of the regrettable, inevitable collateral damage that results from even the most precise of air campaigns is slowly overtaking the footage that really matters--the ruin of downtown Manhattan--and weakening the will of our already weak-willed allies. Having found refuge in places that America will not, or cannot, bomb, it appears the Taliban will rule Afghanistan through the winter, thereby handing the United States a humiliating and gratuitous defeat.

To be sure, the American war does have what our generals call a "ground component." The problem is that there is nothing American about it. The army carrying the burden of our self-defense so far consists of ill-equipped Tajiks, Uzbeks, and other local foes of the Taliban. Again, we are repeating imperfect history: the reliance on proxies, too, has a long and undistinguished history in American warfare. From the Army of the Republic of South Vietnam to the Kosovo Liberation Army to the Cuban exiles America dispatched to the Bay of Pigs, the United States has repeatedly turned to indigenous forces to fight wars it wanted fought, but not enough to fight them itself. Sometimes the effort has succeeded, but usually it has failed: in training, equipment, and professionalism, Third World clients cannot match the combat efficiency of the U.S. Army. The policy of proxies might be an acceptable strategy when it comes to sideshows--wars of secondary importance in Africa, Central America, and Southeast Asia. But this war is not a sideshow. It is not a war launched on the periphery for secondary aims. It cannot be "outsourced."

Of all the proxies the United States has enlisted over the past half-century, the Northern Alliance may be the least prepared to attain America's battlefield objectives. This week, after opposing the Northern Alliance's advance at the behest of the State Department for close to a month, the Bush administration is reportedly pressing for aggressive action. But the Northern Alliance remains far weaker than its adversary, it boasts far fewer troops, and lacks the determination of its foe. Winter is already arriving in northern Afghanistan, and with it the shuttering of the Alliance's supply routes. Its forces lack fuel and ammunition, remain pathetically divided, and seem in no rush to march to an American timetable. "Most of the fighting we're doing," concedes Haron Amin, the Northern Alliance's Washington representative, "is basically on horseback with light weapons."

To rid Afghanistan of the Taliban, and the world of Osama bin Laden, ground forces will likely need to march not only on Kabul, but also through the Pashtun-dominated South of this derangingly rugged country, where hostility to the overwhelming non-Pashtun Northern Alliance and sympathy for the Taliban is pervasive. The Bush team fears that this would provoke a Pashtun uprising, and so it has sought to encourage an indigenous anti-Taliban insurgency in the South. But the effort has thus far gone exactly nowhere. Having defined the threat as world-historical and irredeemably malignant, the Bush team now finds itself relying on the equivocal action of a feeble and despised army. This it does for one reason and one reason alone: the fear of putting American soldiers in harm's way.