Die-hard social conservatives in the United States often explain that their ideology is merely a result of taking at face value the words of the Bible. So, it's an interesting inversion to see the folks at Conservapedia literally re-editing the latter to better conform with the former. A few of the guidelines they intend to follow:

1. Framework against Liberal Bias: providing a strong framework that enables a thought-for-thought translation without corruption by liberal bias

4. Utilize Powerful Conservative Terms: using powerful new conservative terms as they develop;[4] defective translations use the word "comrade" three times as often as "volunteer"; similarly, updating words which have a change in meaning, such as "word", "peace", and "miracle".

7. Express Free Market Parables; explaining the numerous economic parables with their full free-market meaning