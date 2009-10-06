Die-hard social conservatives in the United States often explain that their ideology is merely a result of taking at face value the words of the Bible. So, it's an interesting inversion to see the folks at Conservapedia literally re-editing the latter to better conform with the former. A few of the guidelines they intend to follow:
1. Framework against Liberal Bias: providing a strong framework that enables a thought-for-thought translation without corruption by liberal bias
4. Utilize Powerful Conservative Terms: using powerful new conservative terms as they develop;[4] defective translations use the word "comrade" three times as often as "volunteer"; similarly, updating words which have a change in meaning, such as "word", "peace", and "miracle".
7. Express Free Market Parables; explaining the numerous economic parables with their full free-market meaning
Let's hear it for the money-lenders! Perhaps my two favorites, however, are the conflicting injunctions
3. Not Dumbed Down: not dumbing down the reading level, or diluting the intellectual force and logic of Christianity
and
10. Prefer Conciseness over Liberal Wordiness: preferring conciseness to the liberal style of high word-to-substance ratio; avoid compound negatives and unnecessary ambiguities
As Crunchy Con Rod Dreher puts it, "You really need to read the whole Conservapedia entry to grasp how crazy this is. It's like what you'd get if you crossed the Jesus Seminar with the College Republican chapter at a rural institution of Bible learnin'."