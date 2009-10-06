A Capitol Hill source writes in about the State Department's funding cutoff for the Iran Human Rights Documentation Center:

The Victims of Iranian Censorship (VOICE) Act – which McCain, Lieberman, Kaufman, Casey, and Graham introduced this summer, and attached to Defense Authorization as an amendment – sets aside $5 million to document, collect, and disseminate information about human rights in Iran, including abuses of human rights that have taken place since the June 12 election. The Defense Authorization Act is coming out of House-Senate conference now, and the $5 million survived. Hopefully, this will provide an additional spur to State to restore funding for the Documentation Center.