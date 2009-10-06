And the background briefings, from all sides, stressed that ”senior leadership” included Deputy Managing Director positions at the IMF.

To replace one Japanese national with another in this fashion is to break a critical symbolic and substantive G20 pledge--the signal it sends is that the next Managing Director of the IMF will be European, the next President of the World Bank will be American, etc., as they have always been. This further undermines attempts to rebuild the legitimacy of these institutions.

No doubt, Japan and its G7 allies put great pressure on the IMF to make this appointment. But the signal this sends to emerging market leaders is evident and, quite frankly, insulting.

It would have been a brilliant gesture, for example, to appoint a distinguished Chinese bureaucrat to this position--in fact, this was the hope of pro-IMF people among emerging markets (and there are still a few).

We are not back to zero in terms of meaningful IMF governance reform. We are deep in negative territory: All the G7 and G20 rhetoric has been exposed as empty.