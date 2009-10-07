- Hey Moderate Democrats, Stop Making Excuses for Blocking Health Care Reform! by The Editors
- The Case for Responding to Ahmadinejad: Why the Holocaust Still Matters, by Michael Oren
- Meet the Next Glenn Beck, by Michelle Goldberg
- Cohn: Consumer Protection, Except for the Part About Protecting Consumers, by Jonathan Cohn
- How Louis XIV’s Favorite Underling Invented the Police State, by David Bell
- Scheiber: Obama's Pay Czar is Actually on the Right Track, by Noam Scheiber
- Peretz: The US and Egypt Co-Sponsored a UN Resolution on Freedom of Expression. What the Hell Is Going On? by Marty Peretz
- Why the First Burst of Stimulus Programs Haven't Worked, by Sarah Rahman
- Kilgore: The Debates We Are Not Having on Iran, by Ed Kilgore
- Simon Johnson: The IMF Is Being Taken Over by the G20. Should We Care? by Simon Johnson
- How the Recession is Accelerating Retirement Plans by Zubin Jelveh
