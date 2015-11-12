Why Are We in Afghanistan?

If Western money can't keep the rebels behaving themselves now, imagne what will happen if Najibullah does fall. We could well see a bloodbath longer and mores spectacular than the simple massacre of Communist bureaucrats that American hardliners have long dreamed of (and bloodier--at leat in terms of pints per week--than the ongoing repression of the Communist regimes that have governed Afghanistan for the past decade). No one can say how long it would take for things to reach equilibrium, what that equilibrium would look like, or how much the West could shape it (not to mention the question of how much we'd want to shape it, having invested so much rhetorical energy in self0determination for the Afghan people). But there seems to be a good chance of an outcome that would in one way or another make our decade of support for the freedom fighters look highly ironic.

The possibilities range from a fundamentalist America-hating dictator (though nothing on the Ayatollah scale is considered likely) to ongoing diffuse chaos (the “Lebanon scenario”) to an authoritarian regime that evolves willfully into a Soviet client. There are brighter scenarios, too. The one the administration clings to is that the rebels will take Kabul, lay down their weapons, and call for fair elections. But little in Afghanistan's history--and not much in human history for that matter--gives reason to bet on this.

What to do? Going strictly by the colc calculus that got us into Afghanistan, you could make a fairly strong case for pulling the pug: stopping the arms shipments, or scaling them down rapidly. After all, virtually all the goals of our Afghanistan policy have been reached. The Soviet Union's troops are out, and though its puppet, Najubullah, remains, Gorbachev seems unlikely to use Afghanistan as a base for adventurism. Indeed, more broadly, Gorbachev seems to have given Russia's expansionist foreign policy a more thorough rethinking than we dared hope for back when spurring such reflection was one of the main reasons for arming the rebels. Besides, even if the Soviets did suddenly revert to adventurism, Afghanistan would make a poor stepping-stone. The most widely feared regional adventure--an invasion or destabilization of Pakistan--will be track so long as the mujaheddin stand between Kabul and the Pakistani border.

Pulling the plug could even have a stabilizing effect. With the Russian troops gone and the U.S. money cut off, a lasting deal might be struck between Najibullah and the various rebel commanders. If he continued to mellow (not that I'm betting on it) the result might even be a government as coherent and benign as has often been found in Afghanistan: not democratic but highly decentralized, with most regions effectively governed in accordance with their dominant ethnic and religious tradition.

In fact, such an outcome would resemble the hoped for result of a negotiated settlement, with one big difference: in a brokered peace, we would want even the kinder, gentler Najibullah replaced with a legitimate ruler. For that reason alone, peace talks are preferable to pulling the plug.

And, as Selig Harrison of the Carnegie Endowment has noted, there are other reaons as well to start talking oeace immediately. (Harrison, one of the foremost proponents of this view, has a good track record: he was vocally supporting the U.N. talks that led to the Soviet pullout back when almost o one considered a pullout likely, and he was among the few analysts to warn that a rebel victory would not come on the heels of the pullout.) First, the war continues to bleed Pakistan--not home of a few million Afghan refugees among other imported problems--at a time when democracy has a fresh chance there. (One of the enduring ironies of our Afghanistan policy is that by cranking up the column on the war, especially during the mid-‘80s, we did nearly as much damage to Pakistan as a mildly successful destabilization campaign by the Soviets would have done. That explains why Benazir Bhutto now favors peace talks.) Second, unless the rebels feel their oats soon, our bargaining position to going to deterioirate steadily, as Najibullah starts looking more and more viable. And third, lets not forget the stars of the show: the Afghan people. As long as the war goes on, they die on a daily basis. About a million have already been killed during this little shoving match between us and the Soviets and you can expect some big body counts if the rebels fight on to victory. The basic offensive strategy seems to be to pick a big city and shell it until there are no signs of activity.

It's worth bearing in mind that the people killed in such shellings are Afghans, not Soviets. Some may be Communist Afghans but many more are just people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Besides, if we meant what we've been saying about self-determination, their ideologies wouldn't matter: the goal would be a government that embodies the collective aspirations of the Afghan people, and we would want as many of them as possible to still be breathing when election time comes.

A negotiated settlement will take time and patience. Najibullah and the rebel comamnders alike will have grave reservations about it, partly because it will ultimately mean less superpower money for them. But the superpowers seem to have enough leverage to get them to the gable (i.e., the threat of withdrawing all the money), and Gorbachev is said to be willing to give up Communist control of Afghanistan. (For one thing, he's not wild about single-handedly funding the reconstruction of a war-torn backward country.)

It would be easy, not that the cold war appears to be winding down, to ridicule the hard-nosed geostrategic thinking that led us to accelerate the dying in Afghanistan. After all, the overall rethinking of Mocow's expansionist foreign policy probably had more to do with Mikhail Gorbachev's ascendancy and with the long-term economic than with the well-armed Afghan rebels. So there's a decent chance that the Red Army would by now be out of Afghanistan even if Western aid to the freedom fighters had been quite low, or even nil. But no one can say for sure that turning up the head in Afghanistan wasn't decisive. And besides, this sort of hindsight isn't fait. At the time, the Soviet threat looked real enough and the cynical appropriation of the rebels noble cause seemed fair as cold war policy goes. (Certainly the rebels weren't complaining.)

But not that the Soviet threat has faded, to insist on spending a hundred thousand more Afghan lives just to give America's far right (and a few posturers on both sides in Congress) the taste of Communist blood would be to carry cynicism beyond the boundaries of propriety. And justifying such a policy in terms of some spiritual commitment to fighters everywhere would be the most cynical thing of all.

The policy makers who most resist a negotiated settlement tend to be the ones most fearful that Gorbachev will ultimately prove to have been a mirage--that he'll either return the Soviet Union to a Brezhnevian mode or step down in favor of someone who will. This may be true, which is all the more reason to sit down at the table now.