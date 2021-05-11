The Afghan Ayatollah

The Soviets, hoping that Afghan troops could hold the fort until the troop withdrawal deadline of February 15, had pulled their own troops out of Kandahar in late summer. Within days, however, the mujaheddin captured the city's grain silo and several government posts, drawing an untold number of Soviet troops back into the city. The Russians are backed by several thousand soldiers that they claim are drawn from northern Afghanistan. But Pakistan based observers and a group of Kandahar elders I interviewed asserted that these troops are actually mercenaries from Soviet Central Asia, who roam about the city in gangs, stealing at will from houses and shops, and abducting young boys for menial labor in military posts.

With Gotterdammerung approaching for Kandahar's unwelcome occupying troops, American prestige should be at an all-time high here. What one hears instead is a lot of bitterness concerning an aspect of America's Afghan policy that has baffled not only the mujaheddin, but Western diplomats as well. It seems that American policymakers have created an impression of spinelessness by allowing Pakistan to promote the ambitions of Gulbudding Hekmatyar, leader of the most radical, fundamentalist, and anti-American of the seven Afghan resistance parties. "I now have grave doubts about America," said Haji Latif. "Of all countries, why does America want to put an Afghan version of Qaddafi or Khomeini in power?" The root of the problem is this: though U.S. taxpayers foot the bill, the weapons that the mujaheddin get are distributed by the government of Pakistan, and specifically by the Interservices Security agency (ISI), Pakistan's version of the CIA. ISI's control of the arms pipeline is one of the many concessions the United States made to Pakistan's late President Zia ul-Haq in exchange for providing the mujaheddin with a rear base inside his country. In addition, it was hoped, the arrangement would prevent the United States from becoming entwined in the labyrinth of intra-Afghan guerrilla rivalries. But the distribution ratio worked out by ISI furthered Zia's interests in Afghanistan more than it did America's or even the mujaheddin's. Zia--like the Zia-installed clique still running ISI-- always tried to provide Hekmatyar with a disproportionate share of arms and political aid. After all, Hekmatyar used the language of Islamic fundamentalism as a tool of power in much the same fashion as did Zia himself. Hekmatyar was also an ethnic Pukhtun who was not a Pukhtun nationalist, and thus would not stir up Pakistan's own Pukhtun population in the Northwest Frontier Province bordering Afghanistan. But most of all, because Hekmatyar was militarily weak inside Afghanistan, lacking the grass-roots support enjoyed by other resistance leaders, Zia could more easily control him.

The Americans played along with this policy, following logic that went something like this: if the Pakistanis think they can impose their will on the Afghans--something neither the British nor the Russians could do--well, let them try; America is certainly not going to get into a public shouting match with Pakistan over an Afghan guerrilla leader who is bound to falter. American officials further rationalized that Hekmatyar's Hizb-i-Islami (Party of Islam) was playing a larger role in the fighting than many gave it credit for. (Most Western relief workers and journalists who have traveled with the mujaheddin inside Afghanistan would dispute this. There are even suggestions that rather than fight the Soviets, Hekmatyar has been storing the arms he gets for an eventual battle with other resistance parties once the Communists are defeated.) Nonetheless, before their deaths in the August 17 plane crash, U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Arnold Raphel had been privately urging Zia to effect a more equitable distribution of arms among the mujaheddin groups. The one positive side effect of Zia's death, it was supposed, was that Hekmatyar was bound to get less support from Pakistan.