The Afghan Ayatollah

America's future ally

Amid the ruins of Kandahar, a Communist-held fortress in southern Afghanistan, the rattle of light machine-gun fire is so constant that the sheep, scared away by the crash of a stone, don't flinch from the sound of bullets. The city's population, once 180,000, is down to around 50,000, held hostage by Soviet and Afghan troops who are using the remaining civilians as a shield against the mujaheddin. But to no avail; the rebels are poised for an all-out assault. Within months, and maybe weeks, Kandahar-- the southernmost bastion of a Russian army since Czar Peter the Great's first southern campaign three centuries ago--will fall.

The Soviet military gained control of Kandahar by saturating the surrounding desert with tens of thousands of land mines, and then, for seven months in 1987, repeatedly bombing the city from the air; much of Kandahar now resembles a vast archaeological site. What the Kremlin has gotten for its exertions is Khe Sanh revisited: control of the airport and five square miles of a city that is surrounded and unceasingly harassed by mujaheddin units. Only heavily armed convoys of Soviet and Afghan regime troops run the gauntlet between the two positions. "We could capture Kandahar in 24 hours if we didn't care about civilian casualties," said Haji Abdel Latif, who at 83 is the most revered mujaheddin commander in the area. "But we have already given God over a million shaheedan [martyrs]. That is more than enough."

The Soviets, hoping that Afghan troops could hold the fort until the troop withdrawal deadline of February 15, had pulled their own troops out of Kandahar in late summer. Within days, however, the mujaheddin captured the city's grain silo and several government posts, drawing an untold number of Soviet troops back into the city. The Russians are backed by several thousand soldiers that they claim are drawn from northern Afghanistan. But Pakistan based observers and a group of Kandahar elders I interviewed asserted that these troops are actually mercenaries from Soviet Central Asia, who roam about the city in gangs, stealing at will from houses and shops, and abducting young boys for menial labor in military posts.

With Gotterdammerung approaching for Kandahar's unwelcome occupying troops, American prestige should be at an all-time high here. What one hears instead is a lot of bitterness concerning an aspect of America's Afghan policy that has baffled not only the mujaheddin, but Western diplomats as well. It seems that American policymakers have created an impression of spinelessness by allowing Pakistan to promote the ambitions of Gulbudding Hekmatyar, leader of the most radical, fundamentalist, and anti-American of the seven Afghan resistance parties. "I now have grave doubts about America," said Haji Latif. "Of all countries, why does America want to put an Afghan version of Qaddafi or Khomeini in power?" The root of the problem is this: though U.S. taxpayers foot the bill, the weapons that the mujaheddin get are distributed by the government of Pakistan, and specifically by the Interservices Security agency (ISI), Pakistan's version of the CIA. ISI's control of the arms pipeline is one of the many concessions the United States made to Pakistan's late President Zia ul-Haq in exchange for providing the mujaheddin with a rear base inside his country. In addition, it was hoped, the arrangement would prevent the United States from becoming entwined in the labyrinth of intra-Afghan guerrilla rivalries. But the distribution ratio worked out by ISI furthered Zia's interests in Afghanistan more than it did America's or even the mujaheddin's. Zia--like the Zia-installed clique still running ISI-- always tried to provide Hekmatyar with a disproportionate share of arms and political aid. After all, Hekmatyar used the language of Islamic fundamentalism as a tool of power in much the same fashion as did Zia himself. Hekmatyar was also an ethnic Pukhtun who was not a Pukhtun nationalist, and thus would not stir up Pakistan's own Pukhtun population in the Northwest Frontier Province bordering Afghanistan. But most of all, because Hekmatyar was militarily weak inside Afghanistan, lacking the grass-roots support enjoyed by other resistance leaders, Zia could more easily control him.