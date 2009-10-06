According to this piece from yesterday's Journal, it's going to be a long, long time before unemployment returns to its pre-recession levels:

The U.S. has shed 7.2 million jobs since the recession began in December 2007. How long will it take for the economy to replace them? ...

In addition to replacing 7.2 million lost jobs, the economy needs an additional 100,000 a month to keep up with population growth. If the job market returns to the rapid pace of the 1990s -- adding 2.15 million private-sector jobs a year, double the 2001-2007 pace -- the U.S. wouldn't get back to a 5% unemployment rate until late 2017, Rutgers University economist Joseph Seneca estimated. And that assumes no recession between now and then. "Even with some very optimistic assumptions, it's a long road back," Mr. Seneca said. ...

IHS Global Insight predicts the total number of jobs in the U.S. won't return to prerecession levels until 2013. And that doesn't account for the growth in the labor force, so it forecasts unemployment will be a painfully high 8.1% then. Getting back to the 5% unemployment rate that prevailed before the downturn isn't anywhere in the firm's 10-year forecast horizon. At the end of 2019, it puts unemployment at 5.75%.