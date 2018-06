Just in case that Vanity Fair article didn't answer the question, here's another piece of data from The Crimson:

Faculty Meeting Lacks Usual Cookies

The first Faculty meeting of the year kicked off without a regular staple: cookies to complement professors’ tea and coffee.



“This is the first time in modern times with no cookies,” Faculty Council member Harry R. Lewis ’68 said as he held a white mug of tea. “We are sharing the pain with the undergraduates.”

(H/t Universal Hub)