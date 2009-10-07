The Congressional Budget Office is expected to deliver its final estimates on the Senate Finance Committee's bill sometime in the afternoon. And while most of the chatter so far has been about the measure's cost, pay close attention to the other side of the equation: How many people it covers.

The House and Senate HELP bills reached about 95 percent of Americans (that is, 95 percent of legal residents) and a lesser percentage of total residents. The bill Max Baucus originally put forward didn't reach quite as many people. But after all of the changes made in committee, that number could go even lower.

Stay tuned.