Whatever your views on Letterman's shtupping the help, I find something funny about NOW issuing an outraged statement on how his lecherousness is yet another sad example of "the objectification of women" just a couple of days after nydailynews.com put up this super fantastic slide show of the 2,000 or so gals who turned up at Yankee Stadium to strut their stuff in the hopes of being picked to participate in the soft-core T&A pageant also known as the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Yeah. Yeah. I know the situations are different. I'm just saying...