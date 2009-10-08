That certainly gave Georgia a black eye. The Kremlin’s spin machine immediately swung into action to exploit the statement. (Actually, it swung into action even before the report was issued, giving rise to rumors that Moscow had an advance copy.) However, Prime Minister Putin and President Medvedev shouldn't be too eager for people to read the report closely, since the more closely one reads it, the worse it looks for Moscow.

That's because, in many ways, the commission’s findings explode Russia’s official narrative of the war as well. The report makes it clear that this was, first and foremost, a war fought between Georgia and Russia, rather than a conflict between Tbilisi and its unruly provinces. Moscow based its official casus belli on three arguments: that Georgian forces had tried to commit “genocide” against South Ossetians; that Georgians had attacked Russian “peacekeepers”; and that Russia had a right and obligation to come to the defense of Russian citizens in these breakaway regions. None of these arguments are confirmed in the report, and all of them are carefully dissected.

The report dismisses Russian allegations of genocide as “neither founded in law nor substantiated by factual evidence.” It rejects Moscow’s claim to have undertaken a humanitarian intervention. It concludes that the distribution of passports to Abkhaz and South Ossetians in the years prior to the war--thus creating the Russian citizens that Moscow claimed it was defending--was illegal. It does acknowledge Russia's right to defend its so-called "peacekeepers" on the ground, but states that Russia’s military response “cannot be regarded as even remotely commensurate with the threat to Russian peacekeepers in South Ossetia.” And, perhaps most devastatingly for Moscow, the report concludes that neither Abkhazia nor South Ossetia had the right to secede from Georgia and that Moscow’s recognition of their independence ran contrary to international law. So much for the idea that it proved Moscow right.

Tagliavini's findings arguably do not go far enough in criticizing the West for its own mistakes, which contributed to the slide into war. The report notes that conflict prevention mechanisms on the ground were inadequate, but that is surely an understatement. Tagliavini knows this only too well, having been the U.N. representative in Abkhazia, where, to her credit, she was one of those calling for an expanded international presence to balance Russia’s. Unfortunately, the political will in the West was lacking. Likewise, the report mentions Kosovo's independence and the decisions made at NATO's Bucharest summit, but it does not go into detail about how Western policies actually provided Moscow with a pretext for war. It also skates over the obvious flaws in the peace deal that was eventually negotiated by French President Nicolas Sarkozy. But perhaps that would have been a bit too much for the European Union to swallow.

The report leaves unanswered the lingering question, “Why did Georgian President Misha Saakashvili do it?” This is especially relevant, since Tagliavini stated that Tbilisi could not offer a legal justification for its actions. Having researched the issue for my own book and discussed the danger of war with Saakashvili, both before and after August 2008, I believe the answer is straightforward. His actions came after a long series of Russian threats, including those voiced by Putin himself, warning that Georgia would face consequences for proceeding on its pro-Western course. Moscow had rejected secret peace proposals floated by Saakashvili, and Kosovo's independence on top of the NATO decisions at the Bucharest summit had given Moscow a pretext to escalate its pressure on Georgia. Saakashvili then engaged in a desperate response to what he believed was the imminent threat of ethnic cleansing against tens of thousands of Georgian citizens, plus the possible loss of South Ossetia and Abkhazia once and for all, and even a Russian assault on Tbilisi itself.