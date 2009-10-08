In his essays on the writing life, Michael Greenberg emerges as figure out of Bellow.

For years, I have been reading Michael Greenberg's remarkable column in the Times Literary Supplement and wondering what the English make of it. The New York Jewish quality of Greenberg's take on the writer's life, under the rubric "Freelance," is emphasized by the way he takes turns writing the column with an English poet, Hugo Williams, who is a writer of a wholly different species. Williams is deeply ensconced in the world of poetry-writing programs, residencies, and workshops--the whole infrastructure of institutionalized creativity, which seems no less formidable in the United Kingdom than in the United States. When Williams is not writing about giving a reading or teaching a class, he is often discussing his wife's chateau in France, or his father, a British theater and film star from the 1950s.

If Williams comes out of a David Lodge novel, however, Greenberg undoubtedly belongs in a book by Saul Bellow. "As I saw it, the real sacrifice was on the part of those who had to toe the line and forswear a free-style existence," Greenberg writes of his adolescent self, cleverly alluding both to the title of his column and to that famous freelance, Augie March: "'First to knock, first admitted,' in Saul Bellow's words. ‘Sometimes an innocent knock, sometimes a not so innocent.'" Following this creed, Greenberg never went to college, choosing instead to run away from home as a teenager, then prowl New York and the world in search of the writer's elixir, experience. Yet in Beg, Borrow, Steal: A Writer's Life--the terrific new collection of Greenberg's "Freelance" columns, just published by Other Press--he is mainly concerned to show the downside of experience. The book is a chronicle, not of failure exactly, but of constant struggle--against the slipperiness of the writer's vocation, against the psychological burdens of family and Jewishness, but most straightforwardly, as the title suggests, the struggle just to earn a living.

In other words, Greenberg is engaged with the very subjects that made the first generation of American Jewish writers so elementally vigorous. That is why this slender book makes such a strong impression: it is as though Bellow or Alfred Kazin were transported to post-millennial New York, bringing their toughness and romanticism to bear on our softer and more familiar world. Greenberg himself hints at this quality of his writing in a typically self-deprecatory piece about his early struggles to publish a novel. In the early 1980s, Greenberg writes, he sent his manuscript to the influential editor Ted Solotaroff, who returned it with a note: "This manuscript represents everything I hate in fiction." Greenberg was devastated, of course; but years later, when he read Solotaroff's memoir Truth Comes in Blows, he realized that his novel must have struck all too close to home. "With its complicated, immigrant-minded fathers and their sons," Greenberg now sees, "my novel must have seemed old hat to him, a story of Jewish marginality that, in America at least, was passé."

In a certain sense, the style of Jewish marginality that Greenberg writes about Beg, Borrow, Steal does seem passé, or at least to belong to the past, if only for socioeconomic reasons. We are accustomed to reading about Jewish peddlers on the Lower East Side in the 1890s, and their struggling intellectual sons in the 1930s. Follow that lineage down to the present, and the great-grandson who becomes a writer is likely to have an MFA from Iowa and a tenured teaching job; if he writes about Jewishness, it will be in a nostalgic, quasi-magical-realist style.