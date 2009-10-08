From today's Times:

Despite the expansion of coverage at a cost of $829 billion over 10 years, the budget office said 25 million people — about one-third of them illegal immigrants — would still be uninsured in 2019. ...

Republicans were not impressed by the new numbers. Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the senior Republican on the Finance Committee, said: “The bill spends nearly $1 trillion and still leaves 25 million people without health insurance . That’s not much bang for the buck.”

Hmmm. Something tells me that if the bill covered those left-out 25 million people, Sen. Grassley would have had something unkind to say about that, too.