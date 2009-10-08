Richard Rubin of CQ has an interesting piece (subscription required) about what can be done with the $81 billion surplus CBO projects under the Baucus health care bill. Short version: Not much.

Senate Finance Chairman Max Baucus touted the $81 billion surplus in his health care bill Wednesday, but the intricacies of Senate rules mean he probably won’t be able to use it to provide additional subsidies or reduce tax increases in the bill.

All of the surplus is “off-budget,” meaning it is derived from Social Security revenue and very difficult to touch.

The bill would increase Social Security revenue because of the way that congressional scorekeepers anticipate employers would respond to an excise tax on high-cost insurance plans that is also part of the legislation. Many businesses, they contend, would avoid the tax by reducing the value of the health care benefits they provide to employees and plowing money into higher wages, thus generating bigger Social Security payroll tax revenue. ...