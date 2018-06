Trying to hold on to the New York House seat being vacated by John McHugh, the Republican leadership has thrown its support behind a candidate deemed insufficiently orthodox by its base, prompting the by-now-par-for-the-course display of in-fighting, name-calling, and savage screeching about out-of-touch RINOs' putting politics over principle.

I realize this isn't why Obama tapped McHugh to be his Secretary of the Army, but it's not a bad bonus.