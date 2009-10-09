And here's Johnson:

The list of phone calls is not the largest banks, because some of the biggest are hardly represented (e.g., Wells Fargo), it’s not the most troubled banks (e.g., Bank of America had little contact), and it’s not even investment banker-types who were central to the most stressed markets (Morgan Stanley was not in the inner loop). And small and medium-sized banks (and others) always bristle at the suggestion that their interests are in alignment with those of, say, Goldman Sachs.

Geithner’s phone calls were primarily to and from people he knew well already--who had cultivated a relationship with him over the years, shared nonprofit board memberships, and participated in the same social activities. These are close professional colleagues and in some cases, presumably, friends.

Now it's hardly surprising that, in a crisis, you'd end up talkng a lot to knowledgeable people with whom you already had relationships. But Johnson is right that you have to worry about the subtle influence they exert on a policymaker, even if they're not explicitly doing any special pleading. (I mulled over the issue in the context of Geithner's predecessor here.)

On the other hand, as Felix Salmon points out, it's not as though Geithner didn't try to get in touch with some of these other executives. Like John Mack. Take this scene from Andrew Ross Sorkin's forthcoming book (via Salmon):