Don't get me wrong, I think Obama has bona fide Nobel stature--and it certainly doesn't take long to recall numerous Peace Prize winners who were less worthy (some of them far less so). Still, it's hard not to see the prize as at least partly, if not largely, a shot at George W. Bush. I mean, read the prize citation and tell me if it doesn't sound like the exact opposite of a very recent U.S. president (certainly in the eyes of most European elites):

Obama has as President created a new climate in international politics. Multilateral diplomacy has regained a central position, with emphasis on the role that the United Nations and other international institutions can play. Dialogue and negotiations are preferred as instruments for resolving even the most difficult international conflicts.

Which raises a question: What is Al Gore thinking this morning? At the time Gore won his prize in 2007, it seemed like a well-deserved recognition of his heroic environmental activism. But now that the prize committee has basically announced that anti-Bush symbolism is an important criterion, doesn't it take the sheen off his prize a bit? In fact, you could argue that three of the last eight Peace Prize winners (Carter in 2002 being the third) have won in large part because they were prominent U.S. politicians not named George Bush.

P.S. For what it's worth, there was already speculation about this back in 2007. See, for example, the Times piece announcing the news that year.