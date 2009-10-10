Zubin did a fascinating item last week about how, contrary to the conventional wisdom, the recession might be causing to people to retire sooner rather than later (in the aggregate). He pointed to the conclusion of this paper by economists Courtney Coile and Phillip Levine:

When the unemployment rate rises, more workers between ages 62 and 69 retire, particularly those with less education. ... On net, we predict that the increase in retirement brought about [by] the recent rise in unemployment will be almost 50 percent larger than the decrease in retirement brought about by the stock market crash.

Specifically: Coile and Phillip predicted that 258,000 workers would postpone retirement because of a drop in the value of their nest eggs, while 378,000 would retire earlier than planned because they were out of work and unlikely to find a new job.

But, as it happens, the bloggers over at the Office of Management and Budget recently did an item on the same phenomenon and came to a different conclusion: