Italy's top court has decided that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is not immune from prosecution, and political analysts are speculating that his corrupt, absurd reign will soon come to an end. Berlusconi struck back at his critics yesterday. Here is Rachel Donadio's brief summary in today's New York Times:

Mr. Berlusconi said he had no plans to step down. “I am the best prime minister ever,” he said at a news conference on Friday, Italian news media reported. “I am absolutely the politician most persecuted by prosecutors in the entire history of the world throughout the ages.” He said that he had spent “200 million euros on judges,” only to be corrected by associates, adding, “Excuse me, on lawyers.”