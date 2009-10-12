GOP operative Nicolle Wallace on Stephanopoulos yesterday:

This health care debate has brought Obama own to earth. ... His numbers came down to earth when the American public started to seriously contemplate an expanded role for the federal government in their health care. ... What's happening in America is increasing anxiety, not decreasing anxiety, about an expanded role for the federal government in the way they receive health care.

From The New York Times in late September:

The latest New York Times/CBS News Poll found solid support for a government-run insurance plan, or so-called public option, that would compete with private insurers. Other surveys have found similar results. ... most respondents supported the idea, with 65 percent in favor, 26 percent opposed and 9 percent offering no position.