Nobody understands when I write in the dark.

When nobody writes in the dark I understand.

I write in the dark when nobody understands.

In the dark when I understand nobody writes.

I undestand when nobody writes in the dark.

When I write in "nobody" the dark understands.

I understand when the dark in nobody writes.

Understand the dark in nobody when I write.

When in the dark I write, nobody understand?,

I write: when in nobody, the dark understands.

When I write in the dark, the nobody understands.

When in nobody I understand the dark writes.

The dark nobody writes in--I understand when.

In the dark, write: when I understand nobody.

Nobody understand when I write in the dark.

Nobody understand when I write the dark in.

Kurt Olsson