Nobody understands when I write in the dark.
When nobody writes in the dark I understand.
I write in the dark when nobody understands.
In the dark when I understand nobody writes.
I undestand when nobody writes in the dark.
When I write in "nobody" the dark understands.
I understand when the dark in nobody writes.
Understand the dark in nobody when I write.
When in the dark I write, nobody understand?,
I write: when in nobody, the dark understands.
When I write in the dark, the nobody understands.
When in nobody I understand the dark writes.
The dark nobody writes in--I understand when.
In the dark, write: when I understand nobody.
Nobody understand when I write in the dark.
Nobody understand when I write the dark in.
Kurt Olsson