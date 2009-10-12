- Comcast, the Biggest Threat to Free Speech Since Nixon, by Jeffrey Rosen
- The World's Most Powerful Doubles Match: Larry Summers and Tim Geithner Go to Tennis Camp, by Noam Scheiber
- Ending our Age of Suffering: A Plan to Stop Genocide Once and For All, by Daniel Jonah Goldhagen
- Cohn: Is the Insurance Industry Declaring War on Health Care Reform?, by Jonathan Cohn
- TNR Debate: Tim Wu on Whether More Transparency Actually Makes Politicians Less Accountable, by Tim Wu
- Dionne: Just Because Many Obama Critics Are 'Angry White Men' Doesn't Mean We Should Write Them Off, by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- Galston Vs. Cohen: Was McChrystal Right to Go Public?, by William Galston
- Peretz: Why Obama Should Have Turned Down the Nobel Prize, by Marty Peretz
